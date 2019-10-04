1 읽는 중

What JIN Does To Keep BTS Together

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This is Jin.

Without Jin, all 7 members might not still be together - literally.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

His most notable title is "Worldwide Handsome" and he is the goofy, dad-joke loving, eldest member (Mathyung, in Korean) of BTS.

But some are not aware of his unofficial job title: the BTS pickup truck.

Jin is quick to notice when even one member is missing from the 7-person group.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

So when a member strays from the rest of the group, he brings them back to their place.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The most challenging member, as ARMY may assume, is the mischievous, social butterfly V a.k.a. Taehyung. V is easily distracted to say the least.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He successfully keeps Jin busy at all times.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He refuses to say goodbye to his fans when it's time to go.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

His 95 line brother Jimin is sometimes pulled into his mischief, forcing Jin to pickup two items at once.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Second in line is the other half of BTS' clumsy clan: RM. He also contributes to Jin's work load.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The mature and put-together Suga is not an exception.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Maknae Jungkook also strays time-to-time.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But when Jungkook's high spirits and young blood burst through his enormous muscles, Jin can no longer handle the situation.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ultimately, Jin just wants to keep the family together so that they won't have to go searching through the missing child center later. Oh, and to make sure that BTS doesn't roadblock anyone else. What a gentlemen.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But his priority is the members' safety.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He takes on this role with the motto 'no man left behind' in mind.

&#34;What are you doing over there?!&#34; Jin shouts at J-hope. &#34;I can&#39;t swim very well,&#34; J-hope responds. [Photo from Online Community]

&#34;What are you doing over there?!&#34; Jin shouts at J-hope. &#34;I can&#39;t swim very well,&#34; J-hope responds. [Photo from Online Community]

&#34;We need to save him!&#34; says Jin, as he swims over to help him reunite with the rest of the group. [Photo from Online Community]

&#34;We need to save him!&#34; says Jin, as he swims over to help him reunite with the rest of the group. [Photo from Online Community]

Sometimes, he fails, even hurting himself in the process.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But in the end it's worth it because Mathyung Jin would do anything for the little kiddos.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

