BTS Fan Features In J-HOPE's Video Thanks To #CNSChallenge

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

BTS J-hope and American musician Becky G dropped their new song 'Chicken Noodle Soup' on Friday, consequently breaking the internet. The track has a few notable points, the most obvious being the identical hook from Webstar and Young B's 2006 song of the same name. The song also contains cultural rich meaning, with lyrics comprised of the two artists' first languages Korean and Spanish in addition to English.

#CNSChallenge is taking over the internet, and some lucky fans are getting recognition for their challenge attempt!

Furthermore, the song's catchy hook comes with choreography that sparked a social media trend called "CNSChallenge", where fans are encouraged to try the 'Chicken Noodle Soup (CNS)' dance themselves.

J-Hope even demonstrated the dance step-by-step in this video:

Ever since, fans all around the world have been attempting the challenge.

First, fellow BTS members gave it a go. In this particular video, the maknae (youngest) line - Jungkook, Jimin, and V - nail the choreography but also add a silly twist.

Many fans were eager to participate as well, some individually and others in groups:

Even Canadian celebrity Howie Mandel participated!

Some lucky fans received likes from BigHit's official account.

But they weren't nearly as lucky as one particular fan, who J-Hope singled out to include in his V LIVE video. The fan was overjoyed, watching him watching her copying him (meta much?).

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

The challenge goes till Friday this week. Try it out now!

Check out the official music video for CNS down below.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

