BTS No-Show Results In 7000 Ticket Cancellations

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

It was revealed that BTS will not be attending the 100th National Sports Festival this year, and the news resulted in 7,000 ticket cancellations.

They are calling it the "Bangtan Effect."

BTS is the honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul. So naturally, the Seoul Metropolitan Government (the host of the event) wanted to recruit the boys for a promotional performance. Even the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, stepped in to make it happen. When word got out that the band's participation was a possibility, within an hour, the tickets sold out.

However, when the official lineup for the opening performance was announced last Monday, fans couldn't help but notice that BTS wasn't listed. BigHit explained that "BTS could not take part because the date of the festival conflicts with their schedules abroad."

Immediately following the announcement, 7,000 out of the 12,000 reserved tickets - nearly 60 percent - were canceled.

The festival will take place on Oct. 4 at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul. Although BTS cannot attend, other K-pop artists such as X1 and Mamamoo will be there. In addition, there will be a fireworks performance above Han River after the festival.

Hopefully, people will show up to the event, regardless of a superstar's presence!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

