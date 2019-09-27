1 읽는 중

J-HOPE & BECKY G's CNS Challenge Collab To Be Released Today!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The greatest collaboration of all time is coming today at 6PM!

J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup challenge will be revealed today on Tik Tok!

J-Hope and Becky G confirmed their collaboration on the Chicken Noodle Soup challenge and will be releasing the song and MV today through various social media platforms.

Actually, some ARMYs have already foreseen this collab coming. Becky G hinted a possible collab 3 months ago during a radio live.

"We might have a little something.,.Hopefully when things line up timing-wise, it'll happen"

Just yesterday, Becky G and BTS were dropped more clues on their collab through Twitter.

Becky G wrote "So...#BeckyHasAnotherSecret". Just a few minutes later BTS wrote "Hey Becky, I have a secret, too...#CNS".

Becky then retweeted it with a bunch of mysterious emojis.

Webstar and Young B's iconic Chicken Noodle Soup will be reinterpreted by J-Hope and Becky G in their own verisons, J-Hope in Korean lyrics and Becky G in Spanish.

The CNS challenge is a promotion from Tik Tok where people dance the signature dance move. J-Hope's CNS Challenge video will be revealed today, followed by the rest of the members' challenge video.

The challenge will take place in more than 40 countries, and anyone can participate by uploading the video dancing along to the song with the hashtag #CNSchallenge. The challenge will be open until October 4th.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

