Red Velvet Is Coming Back On June 19th!!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

It’s official! Red Velvet is coming back on June 19th.

We're counting down till ReVe Festival

SM entertainment just posted on Red Velvet’s official Twitter account that Red Velvet is coming back through their newest mini album ReVe Festival on June 19th. In the post, SM also addresses fans to "Look forward to Red Velvet's fantastic festival that's going to embroider 2019!"

Ever since the leader of Red Velvet, Irene, hinted during a session of Vlive that Red Velvet was coming back this summer, fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the date of the newest album release. Well, hopefully, the 19th doesn't come by too slow.
We're definitely all looking forward to ReVe Festival!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

