BREAKING: NCT 127 'We Are Superhuman' Ranks No.11 on Billboard 200

중앙일보

입력

Photo from consequence of sound

Photo from consequence of sound

BTS isn't the only K-pop boy group making a splash overseas! NCT 127 is following up close behind with its new record on the Billboard charts. NCT 127's new six-track EP We Are Superhuman charted No. 11 on Billboard 200 and upon its release has won first place on the World Album charts. NCT 127 took their audacious step forward in the North American music market in April with their guest appearance on Good Morning America where they performed a mashup of their songs, We Are Superhuman and Cherrybomb. In just less than two months, they have brought a grand home run by ranking so high in the prestigious Billboard charts.

Oh, and it's also No.1 on World Album Charts!!

 By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

