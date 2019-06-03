Fans Are Fawning Over JIN's New Purple Hair

Jin's appearance at London's Wembley Stadium took everyone by surprise. He came out on stage in a never-before-seen purple dyed hair! BTS has always been a trailblazer of men's fashion with their leading-edge hairstyles and looks, but Jin's purple hair is on a whole new level. Fans became immediately enamored by how well Jin is pulling off this surreal look. Well their infatuation is quite understandable, considering how good he looks. Is this the onset of a brand new hair trend?

I Purple You, Jin

Why don't you see for yourself how Jin looks in purple?

After looking at these fan-taken photos of purple Jin, there's only one thing left to say:

I purple you, Jin. <3

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



