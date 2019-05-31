BTS With Beard! Did Anyone Ever Imagine This?

BTS is being their goofy selves again. Recently they uploaded a photo collage on Twitter of themselves with beards, looking at least 15 years older than now.

With or without. Which do you vote for?

Although it seems ridiculously realistic, it's actually a Snapchat filter than makes you look much older. While other K-pop idols are trying out the super popular baby filter, BTS is obsessed with watching themselves age.

In a recent Bangtan Bomb video, you can see JUNGKOOK and V practically giggling as they try out the Snapchat filter. You can watch the full video below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

