Watch BTS's Performance of "Boy With Luv" at "Britain's Got Talent"

BTS appeared in Britain's Got Talent to perform their latest song Boy With Luv in the semifinals.

What can I say? They simply NAILED IT!

The seven boys wore light pastel suits were leaning on a bright pink lamp post as the music started. Without any sign of anxiety, they successfully finished the performance with a standing ovation from the crowd and judges. Watch the full performance here!

BTS is currently in the UK for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in Wembley Stadium. They will be the first Korean artist to perform in the Wembley Stadium and have sold out two dates.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

