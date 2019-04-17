1 읽는 중

IZ*ONE Jang Won-young Earns 3 Perfect Scores in Exam

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

April 13th, IZ*ONE member Jang Won-young took a Middle school qualification examination, and proudly told fans during a fan signing event that she earned perfect scores on Korean, English, and Math.

We're so proud of you Won-young! Great job!

Off the Record Entertainment who manages IZ*ONE said that they have discussed with Jang Won-young’s parents and her agency Starship Entertainment about Jang Won-young’s current situation and plans for the upcoming future for a long time, and that they have decided to continue her education by home schooling and taking school qualification examinations to carry on her career as a K-pop idol.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A student who was taking the same exam happened to sit right behind Jang Won-young, and uploaded a photo on Instagram and commented “IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young is taking an exam right in front of me, my goodness;;;”.

Photo from IZ*ONE official twitter

Photo from IZ*ONE official twitter

Jang Won-young is a 14 year old IZ*ONE member who ranked No.1 in the finale of survival audition program Produce 48 making her the center of IZ*ONE. She will obtain her middle school diploma once she pass the test. IZ*ONE has recently released a new album on April 1 with title song Violetta.

Photo from IZ*ONE official twitter

Photo from IZ*ONE official twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

