PHOTOS: Proof That BTS JIN Has Super Broad Shoulders??

BTS Jin is known for many things besides just simply being one of the seven members of BTS, and maybe one of the most notable nicknames that he has earned is "Worldwide Handsome." And although that nickname usually refers to his handsome face, he is also well known for his broad, manly shoulders!

It may be time to go to the tailor!

Fans have pointed out for a long time that Jin has nice shoulders, but now there is even proof showing just how wide they really are.

BigHit dresses BTS well, but there have been a few times where ARMY noticed that Jin's shoulders seem to be a bit crowded in some of his clothes. The first example could be this Dior suit, where his shoulders appear to be a bit squished.

And this jacket that really hugs his shoulders when he lifts and moves his arms around.

This jacket appears to be a bit tight around his shoulder region, and it looks like the sleeves are a tad short.

Jin's Tom Brown suits also have a very tight fit around his shoulders.

This jacket also seems to be too small, as seen from the fabric stretching across his back and shoulders.

Then one time during an interview, Jin responded to the question, "Have you ever returned clothes you received for the group?" by saying, "I was normally wearing a jacket, but it was too small so I took it off and then came here."

Another time, Jin got a jacket that fit his shoulders, but the length was too long, so they had to tuck it in at the bottom.

There is no denying that Jin is not just a handsome face, but also has a great body with a figure and shoulders that make ARMY's knees weak.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com