사회

PHOTOS: Proof That BTS JIN Has Super Broad Shoulders??

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS Jin is known for many things besides just simply being one of the seven members of BTS, and maybe one of the most notable nicknames that he has earned is "Worldwide Handsome." And although that nickname usually refers to his handsome face, he is also well known for his broad, manly shoulders!

It may be time to go to the tailor!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans have pointed out for a long time that Jin has nice shoulders, but now there is even proof showing just how wide they really are.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BigHit dresses BTS well, but there have been a few times where ARMY noticed that Jin's shoulders seem to be a bit crowded in some of his clothes. The first example could be this Dior suit, where his shoulders appear to be a bit squished.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And this jacket that really hugs his shoulders when he lifts and moves his arms around.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This jacket appears to be a bit tight around his shoulder region, and it looks like the sleeves are a tad short.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin's Tom Brown suits also have a very tight fit around his shoulders.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This jacket also seems to be too small, as seen from the fabric stretching across his back and shoulders.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then one time during an interview, Jin responded to the question, "Have you ever returned clothes you received for the group?" by saying, "I was normally wearing a jacket, but it was too small so I took it off and then came here."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Another time, Jin got a jacket that fit his shoulders, but the length was too long, so they had to tuck it in at the bottom.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

There is no denying that Jin is not just a handsome face, but also has a great body with a figure and shoulders that make ARMY's knees weak.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

