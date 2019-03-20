1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: Reasons You Can't Help But Love BTS SUGA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Min Yoongi, AKA Suga, from BTS is definitely not the most popular member of the group. Nevertheless, that is not to say that he does not still have many fans, because he definitely does! Maybe partially due to his personality of not particularly seeming to be very fond of being in the spotlight, he sometimes seems, figuratively of course, hidden behind the other more popular members of the group...

He's all that's sweet, what more can you ask for??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But our Yoongi has plenty of things to love about him. Let's take a look at just a few.

1. He's just plain cute.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That's all there is to say, really. His baby face, his actions, he's just c.u.t.e. You thought he got more mature as he grew up, especially as the second oldest in the group, but no...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even being 27 years old Korean age, he's still a cute little dumpling!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

2. He's a good hyung.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just look at the way he teaches his dongsaengs and smiles to himself as he watches what they're doing.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He probably thinks the younger ones are cute, but just take a look at himself!

3. Sophisticated smart.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook: "You're just freestyling that, right?"

Yoongi: *nods*

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

4. Cheeky

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

5. Shy

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

6. And real attractive.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

And he may sometimes act tough, but it's probably only on the outside!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Now that you got all the information about Yoongi, I guess it's time to go! Before crying at his cuteness any more, take Yoongi's advice!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

