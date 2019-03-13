"I'm retiring" JUNG JOON YOUNG Comes Under Fire For Belated Apology

Jung Joon Young, who is in the center of the ongoing controversy in regards to sharing illegally hidden footage of women, has apologized and admitted all his charges and declared that he is retiring.

On the 13th at 12:31 AM, the man in question posted an online apology.

He said "I admit all the charges and deeply apologize" but the public still has their back turned on him.

This is partly because the time he posted the apology was not right after he returned to Korea but was at the time when people normally go to sleep. Not only that, when he was formerly accused of the same case in the past, he was disclosed to have said "I will just pretend like I'm sorry" in a chat with one of his acquaintances.

Below is the written apology that the man in question has posted.



Apology

I'm writing this out of shame and guilt.

I've returned to Korea on March 12th and realized the seriousness of the situation. I'm writing this to apologize to all the people who have paid attention to me, and gave me a second chance.

As to all the charges that are being mentioned about me, I admit all of them. I filmed videos of women without their consent and shared them on social media chat rooms without feeling guilty about it.

This was such an immoral and indiscreet act of me to do as a public figure that deserves to be condemned.

Most of all, the women in the videos who had to face the hideous truth and all the people who are infuriated at the extremely disappointing and shocking situation, I sincerely apologize.

I'm dropping out of every program that I'm cast of. I'm also giving up everything as a public figure and will reflect on myself for all the unethical and illegal acts I've done for the rest of my life.

I, again, apologize especially to the women who were harmed because of my behavior and people who felt resentment beyond disappointment as well as those who made me and loved me.

I will earnestly engage in the investigation that is going to start in the morning of 14th and will accept any punishment.

I apologize once again.

Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Jung Joon Young

