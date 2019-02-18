The Special Radio Surprise For JHOPE's Birthday??

As many of you may have heard, today, January 18th, is BTS J-Hope's birthday.

ARMYs around the world have been waiting in anticipation for Hobi's birthday in order to give him all their best wishes for his next years to come. ARMY may have even been looking forward to J-Hope's birthday more than he himself was!

The love of ARMY fans for their BTS boys was shown recently by a popular United States radio station, called "Kiss FM 103.7." In celebration of J-Hope's upcoming birthday, the radio station gave a full dedicated hour to J-Hope and his songs on January 15th at 11 o'clock.

The station broadcasted J-Hope's mixtape, Hope World, and expressed their appreciation for him by playing his album live. Songs on the album include his title song, Hope World, along with P.O.P, Daydream, and three other songs.

Fans who heard the news expressed their support for the radio station and BTS, saying things like "That's my 'world class' BTS!" "Happy birthday J-Hope," and "I hope you have an unforgettable birthday."

And of course, fellow BTS members did not forget to show their birthday support for Sunshine Hobi. Members left tweets and messages on their Twitter to wish Hoseok a happy birthday. Always great to see their sweet, friendly relationships!

Hobi also went on VLIVE for a birthday countdown with his fans. ARMY loved getting to see him on his birthday and wish him happy birthday in real time!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com