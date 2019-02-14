Legendary American Female Singer Proposes Collab To BTS Who Was Present At THE GRAMMYS

A world-famous pop star, Dolly Parton proposed a collaboration to BTS.

To BTS who showed an ardent reaction...

On the 13th, Dolly Parton uploaded a video of BTS reacting to a The Grammy Awards performance.

The video is from the 61st The Grammy Awards that took place on the 10th in Staples Center, Los Angeles. In the clip, BTS fervently reacts to Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton performing Jolene and even sings along.

In response to the K-Pop band's enthusiasm, Dolly Parton said "Maybe my next Jolene collab will be with BTS? What do y'all think?". In addition to this, Miley Cyrus liked the same post on Instagram, showing support for the idea.

After Dolly Parton's mention of BTS, a number of local media including Billboard have reported that "Dolly Parton has proposed a collaboration to BTS".

Prior to this, Rolling Stone selected "20 Best, Worst and WTF moments" at The Grammy Awards. BTS's attendance was chosen as one of the best moments. Rolling Stone especially pointed out the moment when BTS was caught on camera reacting to Dolly Parton's performance. The magazine encouraged the group by commenting "Fingers crossed they make it back next year to sing their own songs!".

Dolly Parton is a widely-loved legendary American female singer who is the original artist of the song I Will Always Love You, an OST from the movie Bodyguard.

BTS was invited to The Grammys for the first time for a Korean artist. BTS received roaring attention at the red carpet and even had the opportunity to be on stage as a presenter.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

