BTS's BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS Is Chosen As One Of The Best MVs of 21 Century

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Billboard

According to Billboard, BTS's Blood, Sweat & Tears has been included in the updated list of "The 100 Greatest Music Videos of the 21st Century: Critics' Picks".

BTS doesn't know how to stop being successful!

At first, the song wasn't part of the list when the chart was first published in July 2018. Now that the new year has come, it underwent an update and the visual of the worldwide boyband's music is now on the list as 67th.

Caitlin Kelley, a critic commented,
"Blood, Sweat & Tears is the thesis for BTS as a K-pop group whose work is rich for interpretation. The grab-bag of high-art references makes this music video ripe for fan theories. Cut to a museum filled with European Renaissance replications: Michelangelo’s Pietà explodes! Van Goghian sky swirls abound! V jumps off a balcony in front of a painting of the fallen Icarus! Amid this lavish portrait of BTS at the height of their game, one thing is clear: the septet makes K-pop for the thinking fan".

With such pleasant news to hear, it seems like BTS is off to a fresh and good start just like they were last year.
How many prestigious charts and lists the group is going to make looks exceedingly promising.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

