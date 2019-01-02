1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS J-HOPE's New Year Pics + What‘s That Doughnut?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS left ARMY a few last words before ringing in 2019!

BTS's doughnut pick for the new year!

Just a few hours before the new year, BTS uploaded a few pictures along with a post on their Twitter account.

"It's a secret that I fell asleep yesterday~
Best wishes for the new year!
I love you ARMY!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

The pictures are of J-Hope and an *almost* equally cute glazed reindeer doughnut.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

I don't know about you, but I'd like to try a doughnut like that for myself!

The pastry in question turns out to be a seasonal doughnut offered by Krispy Kreme for a limited time this season!

Photo from KrispyKreme Website

Photo from KrispyKreme Website

So we at VoomVoom headed out into the winter cold to find the cute infamous doughnuts at a nearby Krispy Kreme.

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

The star of the picture, appropriately named the "Caramel Rudolph," costs 2,000 KRW and has cream cheese filling with caramel icing, pretzel ears, chocolate drop eyes, and a red jelly bean nose.

And although this rein-doughnut was the star of the picture, BTS also appears to have snacked on the other seasonal selections as well! There is also the "Happy Snowman" doughnut, "Snow Crystal" doughnut, and "Christmas Cake" doughnut.

Photo from KrispyKreme Website

Photo from KrispyKreme Website

The doughnuts are available by the half-dozen and by a dozen, priced at 9,900 KRW and 16,000 KRW, respectively.

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

It looks like BTS ended their 2018 on a sweet note! If you have a Krispy Kreme near you, why not go hunting for this reindeer and snowman doughnut and try them out yourself?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT