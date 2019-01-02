BTS J-HOPE's New Year Pics + What‘s That Doughnut?

BTS left ARMY a few last words before ringing in 2019!

BTS's doughnut pick for the new year!

Just a few hours before the new year, BTS uploaded a few pictures along with a post on their Twitter account.

"It's a secret that I fell asleep yesterday~

Best wishes for the new year!

I love you ARMY!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

The pictures are of J-Hope and an *almost* equally cute glazed reindeer doughnut.

I don't know about you, but I'd like to try a doughnut like that for myself!

The pastry in question turns out to be a seasonal doughnut offered by Krispy Kreme for a limited time this season!

So we at VoomVoom headed out into the winter cold to find the cute infamous doughnuts at a nearby Krispy Kreme.

The star of the picture, appropriately named the "Caramel Rudolph," costs 2,000 KRW and has cream cheese filling with caramel icing, pretzel ears, chocolate drop eyes, and a red jelly bean nose.

And although this rein-doughnut was the star of the picture, BTS also appears to have snacked on the other seasonal selections as well! There is also the "Happy Snowman" doughnut, "Snow Crystal" doughnut, and "Christmas Cake" doughnut.

The doughnuts are available by the half-dozen and by a dozen, priced at 9,900 KRW and 16,000 KRW, respectively.

It looks like BTS ended their 2018 on a sweet note! If you have a Krispy Kreme near you, why not go hunting for this reindeer and snowman doughnut and try them out yourself?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com