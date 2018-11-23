Angels From Heaven? BTS Season's Greetings Out NOW!

BTS's Season's Greetings have been released along with their teaser video.

BigHit entertainment has started their Season's Greetings first round of pre-orders today. on the 23rd, while regular sales begin on the 28th of December. Along with a BTS calendar, the Season's Greetings box includes a photo album of BTS members' baby photos, an 85-minute making video that contains an interview of each of the members looking back on their 2018 year, and many other items such as stickers, posters, ID photos, and a masking tape.

The teaser video heightens fans expectations for the Season's Greetings box. Set in a green forest, the seven members of BTS appear dressed in shades of white flannel shirts. Reminiscent of angels walking the earth, solo shots of each of the members are shown against a nature backdrop.

The video climaxes, however, when the members all come together. Fooling around playfully with each other, the teaser shows the BTS members running and laughing in the grass. The scenes bring a certain warmth resonating with happy memories of our own, but also filling viewers with a hope of sunlit days to come.

