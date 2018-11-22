1 읽는 중

사회

BTS V: How Can He Be So Different From the Way He Looks?

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

Some people are blessed with heaven-bestowed features and our very own BTS's V is one of them. With charismatic, diamond-shaped eyes, full brows, and an arched nose, who was also named the Most Handsome Man of 2018, Taehyung gives off a cold and aloof playboy(!) vibe.

How much of the real Taehyung do you actually know?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

However, fans continue to be amazed at the unexpected twists in Taehyung's personality. Completely oblivious and slow, Taehyung is known to be clumsy and awkward. Yet, his kind and gentle disposition

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Taehyung in the Korean game of Hali-Gali, a game that is all about speed, where you must rely on your reflexes. Except, for the case of Taehyung, maybe it's best to sit out and watch.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

As docile as a mouse, Taehyung can't dare go against his hyung (elder brother).

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Do you want to be pinched?" There's Taehyung when he's being vicious!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Wait, hyung! Why are you turning, I'm not done yet!"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This is Taehyung wants to blow a dandelion...instead of plucking it and holding it up, he goes down on all fours...but still cant successively blow it.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo

Photo

Taehyung is also famous for being Tanny's daddy. It is said that Taehyung personally met with Animal Trainer Gang Hyungwook before the adopting Tanny to be fully prepared. Now, here's a guy who will take his responsibility seriously!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

