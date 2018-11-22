BTS V: How Can He Be So Different From the Way He Looks?

Some people are blessed with heaven-bestowed features and our very own BTS's V is one of them. With charismatic, diamond-shaped eyes, full brows, and an arched nose, who was also named the Most Handsome Man of 2018, Taehyung gives off a cold and aloof playboy(!) vibe.

How much of the real Taehyung do you actually know?

However, fans continue to be amazed at the unexpected twists in Taehyung's personality. Completely oblivious and slow, Taehyung is known to be clumsy and awkward. Yet, his kind and gentle disposition

Taehyung in the Korean game of Hali-Gali, a game that is all about speed, where you must rely on your reflexes. Except, for the case of Taehyung, maybe it's best to sit out and watch.

As docile as a mouse, Taehyung can't dare go against his hyung (elder brother).

"Do you want to be pinched?" There's Taehyung when he's being vicious!

"Wait, hyung! Why are you turning, I'm not done yet!"

This is Taehyung wants to blow a dandelion...instead of plucking it and holding it up, he goes down on all fours...but still cant successively blow it.

Taehyung is also famous for being Tanny's daddy. It is said that Taehyung personally met with Animal Trainer Gang Hyungwook before the adopting Tanny to be fully prepared. Now, here's a guy who will take his responsibility seriously!

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

