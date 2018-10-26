1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Collab "Waste It On Me" Places #1 On US iTunes Chart

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter, Twitter @steveaoki

Photo from Twitter, Twitter @steveaoki

BTS and Aoki have done it again, coming out with a poppin' collaboration that climbed to the top of the US iTunes charts.

They've done it again! Fans are loving this new collaboration!

BTS teamed up with Aoki for the third time to release their new song, Waste It on Me, that was released yesterday, on October 25.

"Surpriseeee. We're back! Got a new collab with my brothers @BTS coming at u tomorrow!," the Japanese American DJ said on his Twitter account Wednesday night (Korean time).

With the message, Aoki uploaded a publicity image for his new song, Waste It on Me, featuring BTS.

The first collaboration was the remix version of BTS' high popular 2107 song MIC Drop, which peaked at 28th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. They collaborated again on The Truth Untold, a track off BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear.

The song was an instant hit, with "1 million streams in the first 4 hours."

Listen to it for yourself with the official lyrics video!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT