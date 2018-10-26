BTS Collab "Waste It On Me" Places #1 On US iTunes Chart

BTS and Aoki have done it again, coming out with a poppin' collaboration that climbed to the top of the US iTunes charts.

BTS teamed up with Aoki for the third time to release their new song, Waste It on Me, that was released yesterday, on October 25.

"Surpriseeee. We're back! Got a new collab with my brothers @BTS coming at u tomorrow!," the Japanese American DJ said on his Twitter account Wednesday night (Korean time).

With the message, Aoki uploaded a publicity image for his new song, Waste It on Me, featuring BTS.

The first collaboration was the remix version of BTS' high popular 2107 song MIC Drop, which peaked at 28th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. They collaborated again on The Truth Untold, a track off BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear.

The song was an instant hit, with "1 million streams in the first 4 hours."

Listen to it for yourself with the official lyrics video!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

