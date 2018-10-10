1 읽는 중

BTS Won the American Music Awards as the First Korean Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

The group BTS has won the US 'American Music Awards' as the very first Korean group.

They topped over B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes!!!

On October 9, BigHit Entertainment announced that BTS won the Favorite Social Artist Award of '2018 American Music Awards' which was held at Microsoft concert hall in Los Angeles, California, US.

Outstanding artists such as Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes were also nominated but BTS came out on top over them.

Photo from American Music Awards Twitter

BTS who could not attend the awards ceremony on that day because of the concert at the O2 Arena in the UK expressed their feelings via video.

Members said, "We are BTS! Thank you so much, we're so thrilled to win the Favorite Social Artist Award" and "Sorry we can't be there, we're in London, starting the European leg of our tour. We just finished touring America and there were so much love and support".

They also said, "Thank you Army, so much, for voting for us for this very special award! And thank you, AMAs!"

American Music Awards is considered one of the top three music awards in the US along with Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Music Awards.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

