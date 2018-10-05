WANNA ONE Will Farewell On December 31 ... Promotion Extension Eventually Failed

The project group WANNA ONE will finalize their promotion which they did for about a year, at the end of this year.

This news breaks my heart..

According to the industry on October 3, WANNA ONE's management Swing Entertainment and each member's affiliated management decided to end some members' official promotion on December 31.

Although WANNA ONE has been discussing the extension of their promotion in the past, it has been decided to finalize the promotion according to the circumstances of each member.

However, they will stand altogether on the awards ceremony stage that will be held in January next year, to finalize their promotion.

Some members will rejoin the team they were initially affiliated, and the members who don't have affiliated groups will concentrate on their debut after complete the rest of WANNA ONE promotion.

WANNA ONE, who conquered the music industry, has become famous via Mnet 'Produce 101 Season 2' and debuted on August 7, 2017.

They mass-produced a huge fandom by recording new records all the time as the album sale million seller, concert tickets sold out, and long run the first place of the music chart.

WANNA ONE has been minimizing their promotion since the overseas tour in September and taking a rest for their new album release.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

