1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNA ONE Will Farewell On December 31 ... Promotion Extension Eventually Failed

중앙일보

입력

Photo from WANNA ONE Facebook

Photo from WANNA ONE Facebook

The project group WANNA ONE will finalize their promotion which they did for about a year, at the end of this year.

This news breaks my heart..

According to the industry on October 3, WANNA ONE's management Swing Entertainment and each member's affiliated management decided to end some members' official promotion on December 31.

Although WANNA ONE has been discussing the extension of their promotion in the past, it has been decided to finalize the promotion according to the circumstances of each member.

However, they will stand altogether on the awards ceremony stage that will be held in January next year, to finalize their promotion.

Photo from WANNA ONE Twitter

Photo from WANNA ONE Twitter

Some members will rejoin the team they were initially affiliated, and the members who don't have affiliated groups will concentrate on their debut after complete the rest of WANNA ONE promotion.

WANNA ONE, who conquered the music industry, has become famous via Mnet 'Produce 101 Season 2' and debuted on August 7, 2017.

They mass-produced a huge fandom by recording new records all the time as the album sale million seller, concert tickets sold out, and long run the first place of the music chart.

Photo from WANNA ONE Twitter

Photo from WANNA ONE Twitter

WANNA ONE has been minimizing their promotion since the overseas tour in September and taking a rest for their new album release.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT