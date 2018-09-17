1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: OH MY GIRL's SEUNGHEE Creates a 'Jelly Disaster' at Fan Signing Event

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

OH MY GIRL's Seunghee created another 'fan-attracting' video. It's the video that captured the so-called 'Jelly Disaster'.

Fireworks made of jelly! lol

On September 14, OH MY GIRL held a fan signing event at TCC Art Center, located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. On this day, Seunghee received a pack of jelly as a gift from her fan.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

But, was she way too excited to eat jelly? As she ripped apart the packaging with all her strength, all the jellies popped up in a split-second and got scattered to all directions.

Embarrassed and flustered, Seunghee made a tearful face, and everyone around her burst into laughter. As a fan started picking up the fallen jellies, Seunghee repeated, "Don't pick them up," looking terribly sorry.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Watching this adorable video, netizens commented, "Seunghee is sooo cute", "This will be another legendary video of her", "I'm not a fan of her but I replayed it a hundred times".

OH MY GIRL released their sixth mini album REMEMBER ME on September 10, and is actively promoting the title song Remember Me.

Check out the full video of this funny moment from below!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT