WATCH: OH MY GIRL's SEUNGHEE Creates a 'Jelly Disaster' at Fan Signing Event

OH MY GIRL's Seunghee created another 'fan-attracting' video. It's the video that captured the so-called 'Jelly Disaster'.

Fireworks made of jelly! lol

On September 14, OH MY GIRL held a fan signing event at TCC Art Center, located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. On this day, Seunghee received a pack of jelly as a gift from her fan.

But, was she way too excited to eat jelly? As she ripped apart the packaging with all her strength, all the jellies popped up in a split-second and got scattered to all directions.

Embarrassed and flustered, Seunghee made a tearful face, and everyone around her burst into laughter. As a fan started picking up the fallen jellies, Seunghee repeated, "Don't pick them up," looking terribly sorry.

Watching this adorable video, netizens commented, "Seunghee is sooo cute", "This will be another legendary video of her", "I'm not a fan of her but I replayed it a hundred times".

OH MY GIRL released their sixth mini album REMEMBER ME on September 10, and is actively promoting the title song Remember Me.

Check out the full video of this funny moment from below!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

