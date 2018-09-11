PHOTOS: 3 Female Visual Representatives of Major Agencies in Person Would be Like…

Many people say that Korea's popular entertainment agencies possess their own visual standards matching idols affiliated with their respective companies.

The common thing is that they all have "unattainable visual"

Although its an admitted fact that all female idols in each agency look gorgeous and attractive, check out this list of agencies' distinctive visual preferences and see how they might look when you meet them in person.

1. SM- Irene

2. YG-Jisoo



3. JYP- Tzuyu

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

