From 1,000 to 90,000 Audiences… One Little Wish of BTS' Leader at Their Seoul Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Since we're in the Olympics Stadium, and we don't know when we'll come again, right? So there's one thing I wanna do."

RM, you're making everyone tear up T_T

BTS' leader RM opened up about his hope at LOVE YOURSELF concert held in Seoul Olympic Stadium on August 26.

The Olympic Stadium is regarded as a 'dream venue' among Korean singers. BTS held their first concert here last weekend. It was a symbolic moment that proved their position as the best artist of this age.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS went from Ax Hall(1,000 seats), Handball Gymnasium(5,000 seats), Olympic Gymnastics Arena(10,000 seats), Gocheok SkyDome (20,000 seats), and finally to Olympic Stadium where they met 90,000 audiences.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"We're truly grateful that, while it feels like yesterday that we performed at Ax Hall(currently Yes 24 Live Hall), now we are standing here at the Olympic Stadium." (Suga)

"Seeing this huge venue filled with you guys, it feels like we're in a world of our own." (RM)

This was how much the concert meant for them. Since they had climbed up the stairs from the bottom to the top, members must have felt overwhelmingly moved.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

At this moment, what was the "one thing" that RM said he wanted to do? RM's wish was simple but deeply touching.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He said, "Hey, guys. Let's just hug once." He further said, "We worked hard," warmly patting other members.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Members seemed to cringe at RM's words at first but soon hugged each other tightly.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans who were watching this scene responded with a big cheer. According to this day's concert reviews, many fans even shed tears at this moment.

Some of the comments fans wrote along with supportive words include, "This made me tear up", "My babes, you guys went through so muchㅠㅠ"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

