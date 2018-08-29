"Cool Album!"...Ed Sheeran Praised BTS's New Album Via Instagram

World famous pop singer Ed Sheeran celebrated BTS's come back.

Awesome BTS!

On August 24, Ed Sheeran mentioned about BTS's come back on his Instagram story and celebrated.

Ed Sheren commented, "Congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool Album"

As BTS settled down their position as a global idol, pop star Ed Sheeran also expressed great interest about BTS's come back.

Also, a singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj who worked together for BTS's new song commented, "Uh! What's good KOREA" on her SNS and attracted fans' attention.

Previously, BTS revealed repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER on August 24.

On the album, 7 tracks are contained including title track IDOL.

IDOL is an exciting South African dance style music which grafted Korean classical music style beat (Gukak) on African beat.

Especially, BTS broke the shortest record of Korean singer by recording 20 million YouTube hits in 6 hours 35 minutes after IDOL music video released.

Meanwhile, on August 25, BTS revealed their new song performance in the LOVE YOURSELF Seoul concert which was held at Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex Olympic main stadium.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

