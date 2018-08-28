KIM WOO BIN Spotted at Hawaii with His "BESTIE" LEE JONG SUK

It was reported that actor Kim Woo Bin who is fighting nasopharyngeal cancer has gone off to Hawaii with his best friend Lee Jong Suk.

It's a relief to hear that Kim Woobin is healthy enough to enjoy his trip!

According to the press, two actors were spotted at Incheon airport on August 22 to depart to Hawaii, and are still staying at the place. People who've found them said Kim Woo Bin's seemed to have improved health state.

The press also mentioned that considering over 8 hours of flight from Incheon to Hawaii, it seems that Kim Woo Bin has recovered a lot to an extent of bearing a long flight.

A few weeks ago, Kim Woo Bin was spotted at a cafe located at Seoul together with Lee Jong Suk. Along with Kim's appearance after a long absence, his shoulder-length long hair has also caught the attention of fans.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2008 as a model and began his acting career starting 2011 with various dramas and films.

However, he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May last year and halted all his works to receive appropriate treatments. In December 2017, he informed his fans that he is still recovering, and has received 3 chemotherapy, and 35 radiation therapy.

