1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KIM WOO BIN Spotted at Hawaii with His "BESTIE" LEE JONG SUK

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It was reported that actor Kim Woo Bin who is fighting nasopharyngeal cancer has gone off to Hawaii with his best friend Lee Jong Suk.

It's a relief to hear that Kim Woobin is healthy enough to enjoy his trip!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

According to the press, two actors were spotted at Incheon airport on August 22 to depart to Hawaii, and are still staying at the place. People who've found them said Kim Woo Bin's seemed to have improved health state.

The press also mentioned that considering over 8 hours of flight from Incheon to Hawaii, it seems that Kim Woo Bin has recovered a lot to an extent of bearing a long flight.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A few weeks ago, Kim Woo Bin was spotted at a cafe located at Seoul together with Lee Jong Suk. Along with Kim's appearance after a long absence, his shoulder-length long hair has also caught the attention of fans.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2008 as a model and began his acting career starting 2011 with various dramas and films.

However, he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May last year and halted all his works to receive appropriate treatments. In December 2017, he informed his fans that he is still recovering, and has received 3 chemotherapy, and 35 radiation therapy.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT