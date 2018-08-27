1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JUNGKOOK's Reaction on ARMY's 'HAPPY JK DAY' Event at Seoul Concert Was…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

BTS Jungkook appreciated fans who celebrated his birthday in advance which is less than a week left.

He looks so unexpected!!

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

BTS on August 25 at Seoul Sports Complex held BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert.

Fans on this day prepared a 'HAPPY JK DAY' event, glowing each alphabet letters with ARMY Beams.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Jungkook knelt down when he saw the glowing letters, as he seemed deeply touched.

Upon the completion of a birthday song, Jungkook said: "I didn't even realize that it was my birthday today." And BTS hyungs told him that it's not his birthday today and fans also shouted, "No, no!"

Suga said "Of course you wouldn't know. Today isn't your birthday!" Jungkook responded that he really had no idea. He totally forgot that fans are celebrating his birthday in advance. Jungkook's birthday is September 1st.

However, Jungkook expressed his gratitude to fans by making a deep bow toward ARMYs.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Fans who've seen Jungkook satisfied with their birthday event found him really cute, especially with his cherry-red hair color, which is said to have the greatest aficionados.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT