1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"BLACKPINK Exceeding TWICE's Popularity" Japanese Media Said

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BLACKPINK Instagram

Photo from BLACKPINK Instagram

Korean girl group, BLACKPINK held their first Japan tour concert at Chiba Makuhari Messe event hall on August 24.

They are so amazing!

A year since their Japan debut on August 2017, BLACKPINK is enlarging their popularity with great force, Japanese media commented BLACKPINK almost exceeded the popular girl group TWICE's popularity.

BLACKPINK filled the dark concert hall with pink LED sticks, so it seemed like 4 people dancing in the space only with the black and the pink.

While BLACKPINK was singing their latest music 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', the fans' excitement reached the peak and the 9000 fans' heart went through by the choreography of BLACKPINK which seems like they are shooting the finger guns to the fans.

Unlike other girl groups appealing their cuteness, BLACKPINK shows and appeals with their obvious distinct characteristics.

BLACKPINK's music has a distinct color which is based on hip-hop and EDM with a sexy and cool choreography.

Their popularity is spreading out to all over the world.

The album SQUARE UP which released on June was ranked on the first place in the 44 countries. Also, DDU-DU DDU-DU music video which released on June 15 via YouTube recorded 35 million views in 24 hours which was world-historical 4th ranking. BLACKPINK almost caught up the record of the group Twice who recorded 300 million plays within 68 days after their hit song TT released.

Rosé said, "It is so amazing so I don't feel real yet" and the other members were also surprised.

BLACKPINK held Japan tour in Osaka, Fukuoka, and 7 stages at the 3 places in Makuhari. As they sold out the all the concert tickets, BLACKPINK will hold the additional concert at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on December 24. Holding a dome concert in debut 16 months is the highest speed in the Korean girl group history.

JISOO showed confidence about their upcoming dome concert and said, "Because it is Christmas eve, I want to enjoy the concert like a home party. We will present cool and fabulous performances".

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been selected as a KitKat's 45th Japan sales anniversary celebrate partner.

BLACKPINK is also drawing an enormous attention from the Japanese enterprises.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT