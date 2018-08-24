1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Youtube Channel 'BANGTANTV' Received Over 2.5 Billion Hits in 2018

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS' Youtube channel 'BANGTANTV' has received over 2.5 billion hits for this year.

Continuation of amazing records!

And with such records, Google reported that BTS named themselves in 'Global Artists Top 20'.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Based on the analyzation, 94% of the hits came from abroad, with the greatest of 283 million hits from the US. And it was followed by Vietnam with 240 million hits, Japan with 168 million hits, Mexico with 161 million hits, and Korea with 153 million hits.

Subscribers of 'BANGTANTV' Youtube channel has surpassed 10 million, as the channel has continued expanding its size with BTS' global popularity.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

In the meanwhile, BTS is to uncase their third official repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER on August 24 at 6 pm and people are having heightened expectation toward the group on whether they might be setting another historical record on Billboard 200 as they did with previous title song FAKE LOVE.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT