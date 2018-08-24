BTS' Youtube Channel 'BANGTANTV' Received Over 2.5 Billion Hits in 2018

BTS' Youtube channel 'BANGTANTV' has received over 2.5 billion hits for this year.

Continuation of amazing records!

And with such records, Google reported that BTS named themselves in 'Global Artists Top 20'.

Based on the analyzation, 94% of the hits came from abroad, with the greatest of 283 million hits from the US. And it was followed by Vietnam with 240 million hits, Japan with 168 million hits, Mexico with 161 million hits, and Korea with 153 million hits.

Subscribers of 'BANGTANTV' Youtube channel has surpassed 10 million, as the channel has continued expanding its size with BTS' global popularity.

In the meanwhile, BTS is to uncase their third official repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER on August 24 at 6 pm and people are having heightened expectation toward the group on whether they might be setting another historical record on Billboard 200 as they did with previous title song FAKE LOVE.



By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

