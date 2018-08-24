1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS X NICKI MINAJ's Worldwide Collaboration Confirmed… A Special Version of 'IDOL' to be Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Instagram @nickiminaj

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Instagram @nickiminaj

A worldwide collaboration between BTS and Nicki Minaj has been made!

I just can't wait to hear this legendary collab!

On August 24, BigHit Entertainment announced that Nicki Minaj participated in the last track of BTS' repackaged album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, which will be released at 6 p.m. the same day.

The track she featured for is a digital special track, which will not included in the CD. Reportedly, the song will include Nicki Minaj's iconic rapping, giving a different vibe from the original version.

These two artists' collab has been accomplished, as BTS who finished working on their repackage album, suggested it would be great to include her rap, and as Nicki Minaj willingly accepted the suggestion.

As this news became widely known, anticipation for the long-awaited repackage album that will wrap up BTS' LOVE YOURSELF series, is heightening more and more.

Prior to this, RM spoke about this album, "We worked with the hope to wholly enjoy with our fans. The festival starts soon. Please enjoy it all together." Just like what he said, BTS' new album is expected to create a festive scene all around the world.

Nicki Minaj debuted in 2010 with a single album Massive Attack, and in the same year, has placed seven songs on Billboard's 'Hot 100' for the first time ever as a female singer.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT