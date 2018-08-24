BTS X NICKI MINAJ's Worldwide Collaboration Confirmed… A Special Version of 'IDOL' to be Released

A worldwide collaboration between BTS and Nicki Minaj has been made!

I just can't wait to hear this legendary collab!

On August 24, BigHit Entertainment announced that Nicki Minaj participated in the last track of BTS' repackaged album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, which will be released at 6 p.m. the same day.

The track she featured for is a digital special track, which will not included in the CD. Reportedly, the song will include Nicki Minaj's iconic rapping, giving a different vibe from the original version.

These two artists' collab has been accomplished, as BTS who finished working on their repackage album, suggested it would be great to include her rap, and as Nicki Minaj willingly accepted the suggestion.

As this news became widely known, anticipation for the long-awaited repackage album that will wrap up BTS' LOVE YOURSELF series, is heightening more and more.

Prior to this, RM spoke about this album, "We worked with the hope to wholly enjoy with our fans. The festival starts soon. Please enjoy it all together." Just like what he said, BTS' new album is expected to create a festive scene all around the world.

Nicki Minaj debuted in 2010 with a single album Massive Attack, and in the same year, has placed seven songs on Billboard's 'Hot 100' for the first time ever as a female singer.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

