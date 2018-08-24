1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Transformation of JUNGKOOK's Double Eyelids in Each Song's Differing Ambience?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

A drop of an official teaser video of BTS' new title song IDOL a day ahead of the release of LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER let ARMYs pay attention to Jungkook's double eyelids. What fans claim is that Jungkook's eyes differ by characteristics of each song. To verify it's authenticity, why don't we dive into some of Jungkook's photos?

It's so amusing!!!!!

1.DNA

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV ScreenShot

When Jungkook was promoting LOVE YOURSELF: HER in September last year, he clearly had thick double eyelids. And it perfectly suited DNA, going along with its bright, refreshing, high teen star-like vibe.

2. FAKE LOVE

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39; MV ScreenShot

Jungkook's eyes in LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR released this May, transformed into very thin eyelids. People commented that his thin eyelids well matched a deep and sad atmosphere of FAKE LOVE.

3. IDOL

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

Photo from &#39;IDOL&#39; MV ScreenShot

And the latest LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER teaser video disclosed Jungkook with no double eyelids, perfectly coordinating with a Korean style title song.

One of the ARMYs mentioned "It really is amusing to see Jungkooks eyes changing in each album. He is a born to be the idol".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

