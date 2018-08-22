BTS Stays on 'Billboard 200' For 13 Weeks in a Row

BTS made it to the 'Billboard 200' chart for 13 weeks in a row with LOVE YOURSELF: Tear!

They are also topping 'Social 50' chart for 58 weeks!

According to the newest chart Billboard announced on August 21, BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Tear marked No.84 on 'Billboard 200' chart.

When BTS released this album in May, they topped 'Billboard 200' for the first time ever as a Korean musician, and since then, their name stayed on the ranking for 13 weeks straight.

Aside from this, they also ranked No.1 on 'World Album' chart, No.5 on 'Independent Album' chart, No.25 on 'Top Album Sales' chart, and No.73 on 'Canadian Album' chart.

Moreover, BTS once again broke their own record of topping 'Social 50' chart for the longest period. As they took No.1 again this week, they became the singer to record No.1 for 58 consecutive weeks on this chart.

In addition, the album they released last year September, LOVE YOURSELF: Her is showing a constant popularity, ranking No.169 on 'Billboard 200', No.2 on 'World Album', No.8 on 'Independent Album' No.41 on 'Top Album Sales'.

