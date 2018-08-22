1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Stays on 'Billboard 200' For 13 Weeks in a Row

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS made it to the 'Billboard 200' chart for 13 weeks in a row with LOVE YOURSELF: Tear!

They are also topping 'Social 50' chart for 58 weeks!

According to the newest chart Billboard announced on August 21, BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Tear marked No.84 on 'Billboard 200' chart.

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

When BTS released this album in May, they topped 'Billboard 200' for the first time ever as a Korean musician, and since then, their name stayed on the ranking for 13 weeks straight.

Aside from this, they also ranked No.1 on 'World Album' chart, No.5 on 'Independent Album' chart, No.25 on 'Top Album Sales' chart, and No.73 on 'Canadian Album' chart.

Moreover, BTS once again broke their own record of topping 'Social 50' chart for the longest period. As they took No.1 again this week, they became the singer to record No.1 for 58 consecutive weeks on this chart.

In addition, the album they released last year September, LOVE YOURSELF: Her is showing a constant popularity, ranking No.169 on 'Billboard 200', No.2 on 'World Album', No.8 on 'Independent Album' No.41 on 'Top Album Sales'.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT