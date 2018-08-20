How Would Bulletproof Boys Stop a Bullet Coming Toward Them?

They are very distinctive lol!!

How would BTS, the Bulletproof boys stop a bullet?

Here's a TV show where you could see members stopping a bullet coming toward them.

BTS appeared on Yoshimoto Shinkigeki on July 8th last year. Yoshimoto Shinkigeki is a major Japanese entertainment program lead by an influential organization with Yoshimoto. And appearing on this program itself makes a big issue in Japan.

Previously when members made their appearance in the show, they were asked to defend themselves by stopping a bullet coming toward them.

V inattentively picked up the bullet.

Suga caught it as if there's nothing special about it.

Without disappointment, Jin slapped the bullet.

Jungkook kicked off the bullet with his quick leg movement.

Jimin bit the bullet and spit it out.

RM waved his body and pulled out a bullet from his pocket.

J-Hope took away the bullet with the tray.

Here is the link to a TV program where BTS members are living up to their group name "bulletproof".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

