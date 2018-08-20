1 읽는 중

사회

How Would Bulletproof Boys Stop a Bullet Coming Toward Them?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

They are very distinctive lol!!

How would BTS, the Bulletproof boys stop a bullet?

Here's a TV show where you could see members stopping a bullet coming toward them.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

BTS appeared on Yoshimoto Shinkigeki on July 8th last year. Yoshimoto Shinkigeki is a major Japanese entertainment program lead by an influential organization with Yoshimoto. And appearing on this program itself makes a big issue in Japan.

Previously when members made their appearance in the show, they were asked to defend themselves by stopping a bullet coming toward them.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

V inattentively picked up the bullet.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Suga caught it as if there's nothing special about it.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Without disappointment, Jin slapped the bullet.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Jungkook kicked off the bullet with his quick leg movement.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Jimin bit the bullet and spit it out.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

RM waved his body and pulled out a bullet from his pocket.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

J-Hope took away the bullet with the tray.

Here is the link to a TV program where BTS members are living up to their group name "bulletproof".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

