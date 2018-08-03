1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

See How Some ARMYs Used Tattoos to Express Their Eternal Love for BTS!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Instagram

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Instagram

On social media these days, a lot of proof shots of tattoos ARMYs got on themselves are being uploaded. And most of the posts feature special stories behind why they decided to get a tattoo related to BTS. Here, we've collected just a few of many.

What would you tattoo yourself with, if you were to get one?

1. Fan-art of Jimin

This fan chose to tattoo her forearm with a beautiful portrait of Jimin. Now, whenever she looks down on her arm, Jimin will be shining bright right there.

2. Lyrics of Spring Day

This fan engraved the lyrics of Spring Day, "Seems like cherry blossoms are blooming. The winter is gone. I miss you." Snowflakes and cherry blossoms are surrounding the lyrics to beautifully portray the lyrics. She says this song means a lot to her because it helped her to get through the problems she once thought were impossible to overcome.

3. Love Yourself Flower tattoo

This fan wrote that BTS made her cry, laugh, and motivated her to do her best. And this flower that resembles the Love Yourself flower, is also her best attempt to put an end to hurting herself.

4. "You Never Walk Alone"

This fan says she got this tattoo to express her love and thankfulness for BTS. While she was passing through the darkest time of her life, she discovered BTS and could fill the emptiness in her heart and find peace. Even though BTS might not last eternally, she says they'll always be there in her heart.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT