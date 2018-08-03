See How Some ARMYs Used Tattoos to Express Their Eternal Love for BTS!

On social media these days, a lot of proof shots of tattoos ARMYs got on themselves are being uploaded. And most of the posts feature special stories behind why they decided to get a tattoo related to BTS. Here, we've collected just a few of many.

What would you tattoo yourself with, if you were to get one?

1. Fan-art of Jimin

This fan chose to tattoo her forearm with a beautiful portrait of Jimin. Now, whenever she looks down on her arm, Jimin will be shining bright right there.

2. Lyrics of Spring Day

This fan engraved the lyrics of Spring Day, "Seems like cherry blossoms are blooming. The winter is gone. I miss you." Snowflakes and cherry blossoms are surrounding the lyrics to beautifully portray the lyrics. She says this song means a lot to her because it helped her to get through the problems she once thought were impossible to overcome.

3. Love Yourself Flower tattoo

This fan wrote that BTS made her cry, laugh, and motivated her to do her best. And this flower that resembles the Love Yourself flower, is also her best attempt to put an end to hurting herself.

4. "You Never Walk Alone"

This fan says she got this tattoo to express her love and thankfulness for BTS. While she was passing through the darkest time of her life, she discovered BTS and could fill the emptiness in her heart and find peace. Even though BTS might not last eternally, she says they'll always be there in her heart.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

