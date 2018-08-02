PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK's Poems Back When He Was 6, and Now

Jungkook's elder brother revealed a poem Jungkook has written when he was 6 years old.

Bangtan brothers called him a "superb writer"

Fans got amazed at how a preschool kid is capable of writing such an emotional poem with colorful texts and handwriting.

And here is the poem Jungkook wrote while filming Run BTS. He procrastinated until the last moment in finishing up the poem but the content was unexpectedly deep and touching.

Look at how Jungkook feels shy prior to reading his poem, and how Bangtan brothers are reacting to him like his parents. Jungkook almost shed a tear while listening to members' poems.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

