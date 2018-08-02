Toward a Guy Fan Asking JUNGKOOK to Date Him, KOOKIE Responded…

BTS Jungkook's answer to a male fan has gone viral on various online communities.

Unexpected answer.. He's so considerate♡

There was a post updated on July 30 about a foreign male fan writing "I'm a guy, but I'm so in love with Jungkook. Should I ask him to go out with me?" on the letter to Jungkook. Jungkook who has received this letter during fan signing event answered "Your courage...haha. Deal!"

Fans who've seen this responded "Jungkook is very witty and sensible", "He is very considerate", "He's such a cool guy! Look at his answer".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

