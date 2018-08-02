1 읽는 중

BIGBANG's T.O.P Spotted Throwing Garbage Away During His Time in Military

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BIGBANG's T.O.P, who is fulfilling his military duty as a public worker, was spotted throwing away garbage.

Some netizens are bashing him upon seeing this

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

On social media recently, several videos and pictures that caught T.O.P working at Yongsan Craft Museum, had been uploaded.

In these videos, he's wearing a mask and an apron, and is bringing out garbage bags in both hands or a cart.

An official of the museum introduced the tasks he's in charge of, saying, "Choi Seung Hyun(T.O.P's real name) worker's job includes management of the museum's facilities and security, and other usual administrative assistance."

T.O.P entered the army in February of 2017 as a conscripted policeman, but he was deprived of this position as he was indicted for marijuana use. Then, he was granted reservist status, and has been serving as a public worker at Yongsan Craft Museum since this year January.

Netizens' are showing unfavorable reactions towards this news. Some of the comments include, "Why make a fuss about such an easy job like throwing garbage away? Write something about soldiers who are working hard in this heat", "He did drugs, but doesn't even go to prison, and is working so comfortably as a social worker?", "Is that really military service? Looks like he's working at a cafe."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

