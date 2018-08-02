1 읽는 중

Do Not Miss BLACKPINK Rosé's Special Cover of Taeyang's "Eyes Nose Lips"

Rose performance

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reinterpreted BIGBANG member Taeyang's "Eyes Nose Lips" by covering it in her own unique style and made the stage even more special for the fans!

You must watch BLACKPINK Rose's amazing solo performance!

Rose arena tour

During the BLACKPINK‘s recent Japan Arena Tour 2018, Rosé decided to make a stage all to herself by covering Taeyang’s famous love song, “Eyes Nose Lips”.

She’s been showing her performance at each concert event, but this time, she put a special performance into her 2nd-day stage by singing a song with the guitar!

Wearing a casual t-shirt, Rosé slung an electric guitar over her shoulder and started to sing “Eyes Nose Lips” all the while rendering the guitar by herself!

She presented the song to her fans with her fabulous vocals, and of course, the audience was addicted to her unique performance!

Rosé's official studio version of singing “Eyes Nose Lips” sounds amazing right about now!

 By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

