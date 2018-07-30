BTS J-HOPE Dances to the Trending "InMyFeelings" Challenge

A trending hashtag-challenges on social media #InMyFeelings challenge became even more viral with BTS J-Hope's participation in it.

Yes, that's our dance leader!

A short clip uploaded on official BTS Twitter page featured J-Hope dancing to Drake's popular track In My Feelings. While the hashtags included #InMyFeelingsChallenge and #HopeOnTheStreet, video hits are increasing steadily, looking at around 10 million hits!

J-Hope in this short video appealed his dancing skills and sexiness, and now fans are willing to see each member giving a dare to the challenge.

