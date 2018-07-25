1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Would Be SEONG WU's Reaction If He Discovers a Fan Secretely Filming Him At the Concert?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Wanna One's Ong Seongwu made Wannables heart fluttering once again during the world tour concert.

This video must be watched!!!!

A Twitter user with nickname 'MUSE_ONG' newly updated a video clip of Wanna One's world tour performance held in Chicago last month 29th.
While photographs and video takings are prohibited during a concert, this person secretly filmed Ong Seongwu.

Seongwu in the video seemed like he has noticed this fan filming him. But instead of stopping, he stared at the camera still and continued his special fan service.

While his eyes were fixed onto the camera, he made playful looks and made a "v" gesture.

In spare moments throughout the concert, he gazed the camera and eye contacted this fan. He did an eyebrow flash during the last greeting and made finger hearts.

Fans who've encountered this video responded "This makes my heart so fluttering. This fan must have felt so thrilled to face Seongwu while being afraid of getting caught by the guards." "If she gets caught, she must swallow the memory card. This video must be saved, no matter what."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT