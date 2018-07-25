What Would Be SEONG WU's Reaction If He Discovers a Fan Secretely Filming Him At the Concert?

Wanna One's Ong Seongwu made Wannables heart fluttering once again during the world tour concert.

This video must be watched!!!!

A Twitter user with nickname 'MUSE_ONG' newly updated a video clip of Wanna One's world tour performance held in Chicago last month 29th.

While photographs and video takings are prohibited during a concert, this person secretly filmed Ong Seongwu.

Seongwu in the video seemed like he has noticed this fan filming him. But instead of stopping, he stared at the camera still and continued his special fan service.

While his eyes were fixed onto the camera, he made playful looks and made a "v" gesture.

In spare moments throughout the concert, he gazed the camera and eye contacted this fan. He did an eyebrow flash during the last greeting and made finger hearts.

Fans who've encountered this video responded "This makes my heart so fluttering. This fan must have felt so thrilled to face Seongwu while being afraid of getting caught by the guards." "If she gets caught, she must swallow the memory card. This video must be saved, no matter what."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com