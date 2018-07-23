What Was The Twitter Mention EXO BAEKHYUN Left to His Teasing Fan?

EXO's Baekhyun is a well-known fan lover.

He is endlessly sweet to EXO-Ls ♡

Recently, Baekhyun impressed fans with his Twitter mention.

On July 15, one of his fans tweeted him "BaekHyun-ah, please be aware that there are lots of fans who adore your hairstyle during Ko Ko Bop promotion like a mid-summer night's dream."

When EXO was promoting Ko Ko Bop in July 2017, Baekhyun tried out a sort of daring hairstyle. He had a 'wolf cut' where his back hair remains long while the front and side hair is cut short. Together with red highlights, there were clear likes and dislikes among his fans.

With fan's affectionate joke, Baekhyun left her a direct comment "I already know! Thank you for liking my looks. ❤️"

Baekhyun is communicating with fans steadily through his Twitter, and it was the main reason he created his Twitter account.

He is born to be an idol, who knows how to make his fan fluttering ❤️❤️❤️

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

