사회

BTS to Release New Album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer' on August 24

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS is releasing a repackage album on August 24.

This will be the end of 'LOVE YOURSELF' series!

On July 17, BitHit Entertainment announced through BTS' official fan cafe that, "BTS is making a comeback with a new album, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer."

LOVE YOURSELF series is another series of BTS that came after the School trilogy series, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life two-part series, and the Wings series.

LOVE YOURSELF series is expressed in four parts, each part representing one of the four narrative elements, '起承轉結' in Chinese characters, or 'introduction, development, turn and conclusion' in English.

BTS had entitled each part as Wonder, Her, Tear and Answer, and this time, they're wrapping up the series with Answer, which corresponds to the conclusion.

Whereas LOVE YOURSELF: Wonder video released in April and LOVE YOURSELF: Her album expressed the thrill and fluttering feelings of love, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear depicted the sadness of breakup. As for LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, it is expected to be a portrayal of the boys taking off their masks and finally facing their true selves.

An official of BigHit Entertainment explained, "The new album will feature seven new songs, in addition to the previously released songs. Pre-orders are to begin from July 18."

After the album release on August 24, BTS will be kicking off its LOVE YOURSELF world tour at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium on August 25 and 26. Henceforward, they are scheduled to perform 21 shows in 10 cities around North America and Europe.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

