Two Distinctive Moles on BTS V's Face…What Do They Stand For?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

BTS V has distinctive moles on his face; one on the side of his nose, and one on the lip. In Korea, moles carry important meanings differ by its location. What would the moles on V's face stand for?

It's so unique!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Above all, the one at the end of his nose is referred to as a "charming mole". An actress Jun Ji Hyun is a well-known celebrity with the mole on her nose.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The one on his lower lip connotes a "luck to eat" and a physiognomy to attract women, which simply means he is popular among females.

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

These distinctive, unique, and authentic moles on his face probably foresee his future as a star celebrity. Believe it or not, he is destined to be successful.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

From a poll held from a media abroad voting for "the most charming male star representing Asia", he was ranked first place. With his physical features from eyes, nose, mouth even to the moles, he is truly flawless.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

