PHOTOS: 'Once Again' Every Member of BTS Changes Hairstyle

중앙일보

Photo from Online Community

All members had dark hair for &#39;FAKE LOVE&#39;, Photo from BigHit Ent.

When the entire members of BTS dyed their hair black for FAKE LOVE, fans raved over their beauty. But now, all of them changed their hair colors again! This was revealed at 'Lotte Family Concert' held on June 22.

Their beauty is on another level!

In particular, Jungkook colored his hair 'red', even earning a nickname 'cherrykook'. The day Jungkook transformed to red hair, the word 'red hair' became trending on Twitter all around the world.

Below are a few shots of BTS members rocking the stage with their brand new hairstyle and 'world-class' beauty.

They also overwhelmed the audience with their 'professional' attitudes and performances.

Jungkook taking his in-ear off to listen to fans&#39; sing-along, Photo from Online Community

They were also spotted, plugging out their in-ears to hear the voices of ARMYs singing along.

Seeing these, expectation for their concert grows even higher! As fans can see BTS members' passionate stages, their concerts always gather a lot of people. When the ticketing for Seoul concert was open on July 2, the website was paralyzed due to explosive access.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

