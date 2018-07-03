Where Did Fans' Speculation on BTS' August Comeback Come From?

Performing FAKE LOVE for three weeks brought to the end of BTS' promotion of the third full album.

BTS' surprise comeback, will it really happen?

And now the word is passing around that the group is preparing for another comeback in August.

BTS guested in Lotte Family Concert last month 22nd and members' considerable change in hairstyles were in the limelight. JUNGKOOK especially was at the center of an issue with his cherry-red hair color.

Two days after their visual transformation on June 24, members were spotted at the airport departing Korea with an unidentified schedule. And these factors let speculation grow.

Ahead of Seoul concert BTS WORLD TOUR: LOVE YOURSELF taking place on August 25 to 26, there are dominant views on the possibility of BTS' "ambush" comeback 1-2 weeks prior to the concert. In addition, JIMIN on the official fan cafe recently uploaded a video clip mentioning, "This concert will span the whole LOVE YOURSELF".

While the series of LOVE YOURSELF is yet to be completed at this moment, fans firmly believe in the release of the new album before the Seoul concert.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

