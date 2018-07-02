PHOTOS: From the 1st Anniversary to 5th…History of BTS' Family Photographs

BTS is disclosing their family photos once in a year during BTS FESTA. Family photo refers to a group photograph taken with the concept of a family. A compilation of these photographs vividly visualizes the growth of BTS members. Why don't we go take a look?

They've become a real MEN!!!!

1. 2014 (BTS' 1st anniversary)

2. 2015 (BTS' 2nd anniversary)

3. 2016 (BTS' 3rd anniversary)

4. 2017 (BTS' 4th anniversary)



5. 2018 (BTS' 5th anniversary)



BTS boys have grown up so much in five years "Members wearing school uniforms are wearing suits. They look like real men now," one fan said. After completing 2018's BTS FESTA, the group continued flexing global powers, also getting listed on Time's "The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

