1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: From the 1st Anniversary to 5th…History of BTS' Family Photographs

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

BTS is disclosing their family photos once in a year during BTS FESTA. Family photo refers to a group photograph taken with the concept of a family. A compilation of these photographs vividly visualizes the growth of BTS members. Why don't we go take a look?

They've become a real MEN!!!!

1. 2014 (BTS' 1st anniversary)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

2. 2015 (BTS' 2nd anniversary)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

3. 2016 (BTS' 3rd anniversary)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

4. 2017 (BTS' 4th anniversary)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

5. 2018 (BTS' 5th anniversary)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

BTS boys have grown up so much in five years "Members wearing school uniforms are wearing suits. They look like real men now," one fan said. After completing 2018's BTS FESTA, the group continued flexing global powers, also getting listed on Time's "The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT