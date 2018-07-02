1 읽는 중

BTS' 'FAKE LOVE' Sets a New Record For Their MV to Exceed 200 Million Hits on Youtube

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BigHit Entertainment on July 1 announced that BTS' FAKE LOVE MV exceeded 200 million hits on Youtube at around 6:55 pm. And this is the shortest time set among their music videos.

They are building new records everyday!

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Although FAKE LOVE music video released on May 18 goes over 5 minutes in length, it has established a new record as the Korean artists to reach 10 million views in 8 hours and 4 minutes, 100 million in 9 days, and 200 million in 44 days. Including DOPE, BTS possess a total of 13 music videos exceeding 100 million hits: FIRE, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Save ME, Not Today, Spring Day, DNA, Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone, MIC DROP Remix, and FAKE LOVE.

BTS' third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has now been on 'Billboard 200' for 5 consecutive weeks and the title song FAKE LOVE is also remaining at 'Hot 100' in the same manner. Time's recently announced list of 25 Most Influential People on the Internet named BTS on the list.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

