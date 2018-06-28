Amazing Scene That Shows J-HOPE Is a Genius of Choreography

J-Hope is called the 'choreography leader' among BTS members because of his outstanding talent in dancing. The fact that J-Hope strenuously helped other members to make a progress in dancing skills, is a well-known story by now.

He has such an outstanding talent!

However, J-Hope's charm as a 'choreography leader' doesn't only shine in serious situations. It also shines when he shows his enthusiasm and pleasure in dancing as BTS.

In one of the scenes from BTS Memories of 2017, a DVD which contains behind stories of BTS' work in 2017, J-Hope was caught dancing delightfully in the waiting room.

But, what was surprising was that the choreography he danced to wasn't any of the moves he officially performs. It was the choreography of the song Lost, which is a song sung by the vocal unit of BTS.

While only Jin, Jungkook, V, and Jimin officially perform for Lost, J-Hope had learned all the moves of the song during their world tour. Even though he was just jokingly dancing, he accurately brought the details and feels of the choreography to life.

Fans who saw this, cried over J-Hope's cool aspect as the 'choreography leader' and also over his cheerful cuteness.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

