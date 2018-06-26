BLACKPINK Debuts at No.40 on 'Billboard 200' & No.55 on 'Hot 100'

BLACKPINK left a significant mark on Billboard.

"BLACKPINK Makes K-Pop History "

On June 25(local time), Billboard released an article that reported, "BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP starts at No.40 on Billboard 200, which is the highest rank ever by a female K-pop group."

Additionally, the article also wrote, "BLACKPINK debuts the highest-charting hit ever by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, with DDU-DU DDU-DU opening at No. 55."

The fact that these are unprecedented records set with a non-English song, makes BLACKPINK's accomplishment even more meaningful. Since BLACKPINK have not begun a full-scale promotion in the US, these records are on another level in terms of their influence.

Billboard 200 and Hot 100 are considered as main charts of Billboard. They measure the popularity of albums and songs in the US by adding radio airplay, sales data, and streaming data.

BLACKPINK's achievement does not end here. For the first time since their debut, they topped the World Album chart.

Moreover, on World Digital Song Sales, not only the songs featured in their new EP, their past hits have reappeared on the chart. With DDU-DU DDU-DU on the top place, Forever Young was ranked on No.4, As If It's Your Last No.10, Really No.11, See U Later No.12, and Boombayah No.19.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK also took the first place on Emerging Artists chart. It's the first time for a female K-pop girl group to top this chart which selects newly rising stars.

BLACKPINK is proving day by day that they truly are a 'new record maker'. Attention is focused on how high they'll be able to rise.

Just in good timing, DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV gained over 100 million views in just 10 days since is released. It is the fastest record by a Korean girl group, which is faster by 3 times than the previous record. With this, all six music videos the group released since debut have recorded views over 100 million.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com