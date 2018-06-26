1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Debuts at No.40 on 'Billboard 200' & No.55 on 'Hot 100'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK left a significant mark on Billboard.

"BLACKPINK Makes K-Pop History "

On June 25(local time), Billboard released an article that reported, "BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP starts at No.40 on Billboard 200, which is the highest rank ever by a female K-pop group."

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

Additionally, the article also wrote, "BLACKPINK debuts the highest-charting hit ever by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, with DDU-DU DDU-DU opening at No. 55."

The fact that these are unprecedented records set with a non-English song, makes BLACKPINK's accomplishment even more meaningful. Since BLACKPINK have not begun a full-scale promotion in the US, these records are on another level in terms of their influence.

Billboard 200 and Hot 100 are considered as main charts of Billboard. They measure the popularity of albums and songs in the US by adding radio airplay, sales data, and streaming data.

BLACKPINK's achievement does not end here. For the first time since their debut, they topped the World Album chart.

Moreover, on World Digital Song Sales, not only the songs featured in their new EP, their past hits have reappeared on the chart. With DDU-DU DDU-DU on the top place, Forever Young was ranked on No.4, As If It's Your Last No.10, Really No.11, See U Later No.12, and Boombayah No.19.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK also took the first place on Emerging Artists chart. It's the first time for a female K-pop girl group to top this chart which selects newly rising stars.

BLACKPINK is proving day by day that they truly are a 'new record maker'. Attention is focused on how high they'll be able to rise.

Just in good timing, DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV gained over 100 million views in just 10 days since is released. It is the fastest record by a Korean girl group, which is faster by 3 times than the previous record. With this, all six music videos the group released since debut have recorded views over 100 million.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT